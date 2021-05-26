Could COVID-19 Change Celebrity Culture?

The pandemic has shaken our relationships with celebrities.

From the backlash to the “Imagine” video to the Kardashians private island getaway, the tide has been seemingly turning against the rich and famous.

As celebrities did interviews from their homes, and Americans caught glimpses inside penthouses and mansions, people started to get the idea that the upper crust’s lockdown experiences have been a little different. Ellen compared her mansion to jail and Madonna called COVID-19 the great equalizer from her rose-petaled bathtub.

Is it the end of an era for celebrities as we know them? And how is the internet changing the way we think about fame?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.