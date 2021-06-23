British Man Breaks M&M Stacking Record

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Quarantine boredom was very real for a long time. Will Cutbill knew the feeling. One day, he was eating M&M's, and he tried stacking them on top of each other. He became determined to break the Guinness World Record. Hours later, he did it. He stacked five M&M's. Will told Birmingham Live he's not usually like this, and he's glad the weather is nice and the bars are back open. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.