© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator is currently off the air due to technical issues. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »

Astronauts Can't Do Laundry In Space — But That Could Change Soon

Published June 28, 2021 at 4:19 AM MDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Guess what? Astronauts can't do laundry in space. They just throw out their dirty clothes. But do not fret, clean freaks who want to be astronauts. NASA and Procter & Gamble are creating experimental cleaning products for astronauts to try. The first shipment of detergent is going to be sent in December. P&G is also working on a washer-dryer that can operate on the moon and Mars. One small step for man, one giant overdue load of laundry for mankind. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.