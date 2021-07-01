From Twitter to Hollywood: Zola Hits The Big Screen

In October 2015, Aziah “Zola” Wells fired off a thread of 148 tweets. It was later known by its hashtag — The Story.

Missy Elliott, Solange Knowles, and millions of other rapt Twitter users quickly pushed the saga into trending territory.

At the time, Rolling Stone called the epic tale of strippers, sex work, and foul play “Spring Breakers meets Pulp Fiction.” They weren’t the only ones who latched onto its cinematic potential.

The thread has now been adapted into a feature film from director Janicza Bravo and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris, best known for his hit off-Broadway production, “Slave Play.”

But getting it from the very small screen — to the very BIG screen — was a saga all its own. We talk to Harris and to Zola herself.

