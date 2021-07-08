© 2021
Bill In Wisconsin Aims To Establish Colby As The State's Official Cheese

Published July 8, 2021 at 3:57 AM MDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Wisconsin loves itself some cheese. The state touts itself as America's Dairyland. But strangely, Wisconsin doesn't have an official state cheese. A new bill aims to establish one - colby. Colby cheese does have deep roots in the state. But for some Wisconsinites, announcing one cheese as the state cheese is like picking which one of your kids is your favorite - you just can't. I personally think Swissconsin (ph) has a nice ring to it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.