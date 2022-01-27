The News Roundup — Domestic

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced plans to retire. Now, President Joe Biden has the chance to make his first nomination, indicating he will select a Black woman as his pick to send to the Senate for confirmation.

Omicron-fueled COVID infections have dropped in the northeast after cresting in mid-January. However, infections are surging in the Midwest.

The trial of the three officers involved in the murder of George Floyd begins this week. Prosecutors must prove that Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng had a responsibility to intervene as Derek Chauvin killed Floyd.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

