Selma Blair on overcoming life's darkest moments

From the young and naïve Cecile Caldwell in “Cruel Intentions” to the wealthy and stuck-up Vivian Kensington in “Legally Blonde,” it’s clear Selma Blair has the range.

She’s out with a new memoir, “Mean Baby,” in which she writes about the lesser-known parts of her life. She is candid about her struggles with alcohol and the long journey to finally get a diagnosis for multiple sclerosis.

We sit down with Blair to talk about it all and to hear what was really happening behind the scenes.

