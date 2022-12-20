© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 1A Record Club's favorite music of 2022

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published December 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST
SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center.
SZA performs onstage at Spotify’s Night of Music party during VidCon 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center.

The last twelve months gave us a lot of great new tunes. 

Beyoncé,Kendrick LamarandSZAcame back after years without solo music.

Heartthrob Harry Styles dropped his third solo album “Harry’s House.”

Asongthat originally debuted at #30 on the Billboard charts in 1985 came back this year at #4.

Taylor Swift dropped her10th studio album. And Puerto Rican artistBad Bunny was the most-streamed artist in the world for a third year in a row after dropping “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Before the end of 2022, we’re looking back at this year’s music. 

Here are our guests’ favorites:

Taylor Crumpton:

GloRilla ft. Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”

Saba and G Herbo, “Survivor’s Guilt” 

Megan Thee Stallion, “Plan B”

Maria Sherman:

Plains, “Abilene”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Stephen Thompson:

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

MUNA, “What I Want”

Taylor Swift, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

And here are some picks from our producers and you:

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Jorgelina Manna-Rea