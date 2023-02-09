The News Roundup – Domestic

On Tuesday, a group gathered in front of the Capitol to call for GOP Rep. George Santos’ removal from Congress. The group included some of his constituents and several Democratic lawmakers. Santos has admitted to fabricating parts of his personal and professional biography in the run-up to his election.A former prospective staffer also accused Santos of sexual misconduct earlier this week.

President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union. Intrusions by Republicans and ad-libs by the former Delaware senator made for a feisty address.

A Neo-Nazi has been charged by the FBI for attacking power stations in Maryland as part of a plot to wipe out the state’s power grid.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

