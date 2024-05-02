The News Roundup - Domestic

University administrations’ responses to students staging protests in support of Palestinians have varied wildly from campus to campus across the country. At UCLA, university officials and police stood by as a violent gang of counter protesters in support of Israel attacked a group of students demonstrating peacefully. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and Columbia University officials mobilized a massive police response to respond to student protesters who had occupied buildings on campus. In contrast, Brown University’s president negotiated with protesters and agreed to put a resolution for divestment from companies supporting Israel to a vote.

The House passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 in response to the protests. The bill attempts to codify a definition of antisemitism. Some Democrats argued the bill could ban Constitutionally-protected speech.

Donald Trump’s plans for a potential second term in office are taking shape. Trump is planning to strip the nation’s security apparatus, jettisoning jobs from the FBI and the Justice Department. In addition, the 45th president is signaling his intent to use the military to deport millions of people.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5