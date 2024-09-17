A man's therapist challenged him to a race. He said it was a spark of life

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Wil Davenport - and a note that this story contains a reference to suicide.

In the fall of 2014, Davenport was in a dark place. He had just lost a job he loved, and his mental health began to unravel.

WIL DAVENPORT: And I just remember feeling such self-destructive thoughts about how I must have done something terrible to lose that job. I must be terrible to have lost that job. And by the end of December, I had actually attempted to take my life. And so I went into the hospital and was admitted to the inpatient program of the emotional health part of our hospital.

And I remember for days, even weeks, not feeling like any progress was happening. So in between our therapy sessions and whatever else we were doing, I would walk laps inside this locked unit. But I remember, one day, one of my therapists - I believe her name was Yvette - was walking toward our community room, where our sessions happened, at the same time when I was walking that part of the circuit. And kind of with a wry smile on her face, she looked over at me, and she said, I bet I'll beat you to the community room.

And somehow, that small act triggered something inside of me, and I didn't want to be beaten. And so for the first time in months, I had a purpose, and my purpose was to beat her to that room. And so fast-walking as quickly as I could, I raced her to that room. And I remember sitting down in the therapy session that she was leading shortly thereafter and feeling like a spark of life had been ignited in me by her simple act.

I mean, I felt like she was my unsung hero who, along with others, helped me to want to live again - to want to even thrive again in my life. And for that small act and so many other things that she did, I'm just so grateful.

SUMMERS: Wil Davenport of Knoxville, Tenn. Over the years, Wil says he's done a lot of hard work to improve his mental health. And today, he says he likes the person he's become. If you or someone you love ever feels like Wil did back in 2014, there are people who can help. You can reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. And you can find more stories like this one at hiddenbrain.org.

