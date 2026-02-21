© 2026
Ice Climbing World Cup returns to Longmont this weekend

KUNC | By Beau Baker
Published February 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
An athlete competing in the Ice Climbing World Cup hangs from one of the course features.
Ian Warren
/
UIAA
A competitor hangs on during the 2025 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup in Longmont. The Front Range community is hosting another world cup event this weekend.

The world's best ice climbers are returning to Longmont this weekend.

The UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour is in Colorado for its third World Cup of the season. Athletes are coming off two World Cups in South Korea and Switzerland. They head to Canada next week.

Longmont's no stranger - it hosted an Ice Climbing World Tour event last year. Almost 100 athletes from around the world will be competing this weekend in two disciplines - Lead and Speed. Competition begins Saturday morning at 8:30 at the Climbing Collective.

