Ice Climbing World Cup returns to Longmont this weekend

The world's best ice climbers are returning to Longmont this weekend.

The UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour is in Colorado for its third World Cup of the season. Athletes are coming off two World Cups in South Korea and Switzerland. They head to Canada next week.

Longmont's no stranger - it hosted an Ice Climbing World Tour event last year. Almost 100 athletes from around the world will be competing this weekend in two disciplines - Lead and Speed. Competition begins Saturday morning at 8:30 at the Climbing Collective.

You can livestream the event in Longmont below.