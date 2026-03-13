That smoke and haze hanging over Northern Colorado today? It's from wildfires in Nebraska

Large wildfires in Nebraska are to blame for smoky and hazy skies across parts of northeastern Colorado today, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The smoke from Nebraska is reducing visibility and contributing to poor air quality. The state Health Department says air is unhealthy in Fort Collins and Greeley.

Nerves are frayed in our region after several fires started in Larimer County on Thursday amid dangerous weather conditions. Strong wind gusts knocked out power to thousands on the Front Range.

Some residents made concerned calls this morning to the weather service and local media outlets, including KUNC.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today. Early this morning, Poudre Fire Authority responded to two small fires early near Horsetooth Reservoir. Those fires do not pose any risks at this time.