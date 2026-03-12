BREAKING: Wildfire triggers evacuations north of Fort Collins

Several neighborhoods north of Fort Collins are under mandatory evacuation orders due to a wildfire.

Emergency crews responding to what's being called the Starry Fire ordered residents near Terry Lake to evacuate around noon Thursday.

The evacuation zone's boundaries are Terry Lake Road on the north side, Vine Drive to the south, U.S. Highway 287 to the east and North Overland Trail to the west, according to an alert from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service have placed Fort Collins under a Red Flag Warning -- which indicates a higher risk for wildfire due to high winds and dry conditions -- until 9 tonight.

NWS issued an additional "fire weather" alert for tomorrow along the Front Range.

