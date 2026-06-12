Republican-led Senate committee could change decades-old rule intended to protect public lands

A powerful Senate Republican announced an effort that could rescind the Roadless Area Conservation Rule during a committee hearing this week.

Utah Republican Mike Lee, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources , referenced the Wildfire Prevention Act of 2025 and said the so-called "roadless rule" impedes progress on wildfire mitigation efforts.

The Roadless Rule was originally established to prohibit road construction and timber harvesting on millions of acres of protected land. Today, it applies to nearly 45 million acres of National Forest lands.

"The rule restricts access for multiple use, in ways that, in different respects, have a tendency to increase wildfire risk, endanger communities and limit economic activity," Lee said during the committee hearing.

Democrats, like Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, voiced support for the bipartisan " Fix Our Forest Act ," which has stalled in the Senate.

"We do hazardous road treatments in roadless areas. And we should," Heinrich said to Lee, appearing to express frustration.

Lawmakers are positioning themselves mostly along party lines. Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla from California and John Hickenlooper from Colorado touted the Fix Our Forest Act, which they worked on jointly, to address specific issues regarding wildfire mitigation, while Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico lamented the partisan way in which he viewed the issue was being discussed. "This is the tail wagging the dog. This is how not to pass successful legislation."

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska favored a more state-centered approach. Idaho and Colorado have their own versions of roadless rules.

Former President Bill Clinton established the roadless rule in 2001. Environmental groups, like Public Interest Network , have submitted hundreds of thousands of signatures to the Energy Department in support of the rule.

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