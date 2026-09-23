Seth MacFarlane sings the Muppets

Power has been restored to the transmitter facility serving Summit County, and our programming is back on the air. Repairs at the site are ongoing, and listeners may experience intermittent service disruptions as our partners at Summit Public Radio and TV complete restoration work. We appreciate your patience.
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.