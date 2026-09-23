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Seth MacFarlane sings the Muppets

NPR | By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Scott DetrowChristopher Intagliata
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:58 PM MDT

Seth MacFarlane is best known for creating Family Guy and American Dad. He's also an accomplished singer. Now, he's out with a new record of Muppets songs.

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All Things Considered
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is an assistant producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered.
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a host of All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.