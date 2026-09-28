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Remembering Mighty Sparrow, a calypso great who carried the genre into a new era

NPR | By Sophia Paliza-Carre,
Christopher Intagliata
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:43 PM MDT

The legendary calypso singer Slinger Francisco, known popularly as Mighty Sparrow, has died at 91 years old.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.