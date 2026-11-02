Protecting golden eagles from man-made threats

An eagle that was released into the wild from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Eagle Aviary in Oklahoma died from lead poisoning in Colorado. Lead ammunition is one of several man-made threats facing eagles. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Mountain West News Bureau reporter Rachel Cohen about the story.

“We've had feasts for these eagles before they were released,” said Bree Dunham , who is a manager at the aviary. “We had a sweat and a feast. And so when we brought him home, we had to also sweat and feast him as well. And so that was a really hard thing for us to tell our community, not because, you know, not because we think they would be disappointed, but just because we knew how invested they were in that.”