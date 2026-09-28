KUNC's 2026 midterm election voter guide for Northern Colorado
Colorado voters will help decide the future of the nation with several major races this November. The midterm ballot includes all of the state's congressional districts, a U.S. Senate seat, and Colorado's next governor and attorney general. Voters in Northern Colorado will also be asked to decide several ballot measures and some local races.
Here’s what to know before casting your ballot.
Important Election Dates
- October 2: Counties may begin mailing ballots for the 2026 general election.
- October 9: Deadline for counties to mail initial ballots to active registered voters.
- October 12: Drop boxes must begin to accept mail ballots delivered by electors for the 2026 General Election. Drop boxes will continue to accept mail ballots through Election Day.
- October 26: Last day to register or update your registration and still receive a ballot by mail. This is also the recommended last day to return your ballot by mail.
- November 3: Election Day. Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m.
Statewide Races
Governor
Gov. Jared Polis is term-limited, so Colorado will elect a new governor.
- Phil Weiser — Democratic Party
- Victor Marx — Republican Party
- Greg Lopez — Unaffiliated
- Stephen T. Hamilton — American Constitution Party
- Eric Mulder — Libertarian Party
- Jeff Peckman — Unity Party
- Erik Underwood — Approval Voting Party
U.S. Senate
Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper is seeking a second term.
- John Hickenlooper, Democratic Party — Incumbent
- Mark Baisley, Republican Party
- Bob Chew, Forward Party
- Christopher Baum, Approval Voting Party
- Blake Huber, Libertarian Party
- Adam Withrow, Unity Party
Attorney General
The attorney general serves as the state’s top lawyer and oversees major legal cases involving consumer protection, public safety and challenges to federal policies. The office has taken on an increasingly visible role in multistate lawsuits and national political disputes. Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited and running for governor.
- Michael J. Allen, Republican Party
- Jena Griswold, Democratic Party
Secretary of State
The Secretary of State is the state’s top elections official. The office has been at the center of a number of national debates in recent years over election administration, voting security, and campaign finance. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold is term-limited.
- Amanda Gonzalez, Democratic Party
- James Wiley, Republican Party
- Sean Vadney, Libertarian Party
- Amanda Campbell, American Constitution Party
- Celeste Landry, Forward Party
State Treasurer
- Jeff Bridges, Democratic Party
- Kevin Grantham, Republican Party
- Jodie Barr, Libertarian Party
- Marilee Langner Sturgis, Approval Voting Party
Northern Colorado Congressional District Races
1st Congressional District
- Melat Kiros, Democratic Party
- Christy Peterson, Republican Party
- Shimon Blau, Unaffiliated
- Critter Milton, Unity Party
- Chad Humphrey, Libertarian Party
2nd Congressional District
This Democratic-leaning district includes Boulder and the high country of central Northern Colorado. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has been the incumbent since 2019.
- Joe Neguse, Democratic Party — Incumbent
- Kelley Anne Dennison, Republican Party
- Gaylon Kent, Libertarian Party
4th Congressional District
The Republican-leaning district includes Loveland and much of Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is seeking reelection.
- Lauren Boebert, Republican Party — Incumbent
- Eileen Laubacher, Democratic Party
- Douglas Mangeris, Libertarian Party
8th Congressional District
One of the country’s most competitive congressional districts, the 8th district includes parts of Adams, Weld, and Larimer counties. Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans is seeking reelection in a closely watched swing district that could help determine control of Congress.
- Gabe Evans, Republican Party — Incumbent
- Manny Rutinel, Democratic Party
- Dave Wood, Libertarian Party
A full list of candidates and races is available on the Secretary of State's website.
Northern Colorado Mayoral Races
Voters in several Northern Colorado communities will elect mayors this November. The contested races are in Boulder and Weld counties. There are no mayoral contests on the ballot in Larimer or Adams counties.
Boulder County
City of Boulder
Boulder uses ranked-choice voting to elect its mayor. Voters can rank up to six candidates:
- Lisa Ann Jacobs
- Taishya Adams
- Aaron Brockett
- Jameson “Jamo” Goldstein
- Grateful Fred Instead
- Aquiles La Grave
Town of Superior
Neal S. Shah is running unopposed.
Weld County
City of Evans
- Alicia Johnson
- Tammy Lee Pletka
Town of Firestone
- Scott Nahman
- Scott Franks
Town of Hudson
- Joe Hammock
- Sarah Jeanne Stadler
- Candace Nolf
Town of Keenesburg
- Bruce Sparrow
- Wendi Tyler
Town of Mead
- Stephan K. Hucal
- Colleen G. Whitlow
Town of Pierce
- Charlie Dehn
- Larry R. VanWhy
Town of Kersey
Nathan Roth is running unopposed.
Ballot Measures
Colorado voters will decide more than a dozen statewide measures covering elections, taxes, criminal penalties, energy, wildlife and policies affecting transgender youth.
- Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities
- Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas
- Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish
- Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification
- Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions
- Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting
- Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax
- Prop NN: Keep and Spend Money for Children's Programs
- Prop 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes
- Prop 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor
- Prop 134: Male and Female Participation in Sports
- Prop 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors
- Prop 136: Income Tax Rate Cap
- Prop 137: Sporting Goods Sales Tax for Conservation
- Ballot Measure 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District
View the results from the 2026 primary here.
Voting Information and Resources
Register to vote
Find voting locations
Find ballot and election information
- Sample ballot lookup
- Colorado voters can track when their ballot is mailed, received and counted through BallotTrax. Sign up for BallotTrax.
Learn more about Colorado elections
Secretary of State’s Elections Homepage
- The Secretary of State’s office offers an online hub for Colorado elections, including information on military and overseas voting, state election laws and voter resources: SoS election page.
Election FAQs:
- Can I register on Election Day? Yes. Colorado voters can register and vote through Election Day.
- Can I vote in person? Yes. Colorado voters can vote in person at voting centers through Election Day.
- Will I automatically receive a ballot? Active registered voters in Colorado receive a ballot by mail.
- What if I lost my ballot? Voters who lose or damage their ballot can request a replacement through their county clerk and recorder’s office or at a voting center.
- When should I stop mailing my ballot? The deadline for mailing your ballot is Oct. 26. After that, use an official drop box or return it at a voting center.
- Do ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day? No, county election officials must receive it by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for it to count.
A full list of FAQs is available on the Secretary of State's website.
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