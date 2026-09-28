KUNC's 2026 midterm election voter guide for Northern Colorado

Colorado voters will help decide the future of the nation with several major races this November. The midterm ballot includes all of the state's congressional districts, a U.S. Senate seat, and Colorado's next governor and attorney general. Voters in Northern Colorado will also be asked to decide several ballot measures and some local races.

Here’s what to know before casting your ballot.

Important Election Dates

October 2: Counties may begin mailing ballots for the 2026 general election.

Counties may begin mailing ballots for the 2026 general election. October 9: Deadline for counties to mail initial ballots to active registered voters.

Deadline for counties to mail initial ballots to active registered voters. October 12 : Drop boxes must begin to accept mail ballots delivered by electors for the 2026 General Election. Drop boxes will continue to accept mail ballots through Election Day.

: Drop boxes must begin to accept mail ballots delivered by electors for the 2026 General Election. Drop boxes will continue to accept mail ballots through Election Day. October 26: Last day to register or update your registration and still receive a ballot by mail. This is also the recommended last day to return your ballot by mail.

Last day to register or update your registration and still receive a ballot by mail. This is also the recommended last day to return your ballot by mail. November 3: Election Day. Voting centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m.

Full 2026 Election Calendar

Statewide Races

Governor

Gov. Jared Polis is term-limited, so Colorado will elect a new governor.

Phil Weiser — Democratic Party

Victor Marx — Republican Party

Greg Lopez — Unaffiliated

Stephen T. Hamilton — American Constitution Party

Eric Mulder — Libertarian Party

Jeff Peckman — Unity Party

Erik Underwood — Approval Voting Party



U.S. Senate

Democratic U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper is seeking a second term.

John Hickenlooper, Democratic Party — Incumbent

Mark Baisley, Republican Party

Bob Chew, Forward Party

Christopher Baum, Approval Voting Party

Blake Huber, Libertarian Party

Adam Withrow, Unity Party

Attorney General

The attorney general serves as the state’s top lawyer and oversees major legal cases involving consumer protection, public safety and challenges to federal policies. The office has taken on an increasingly visible role in multistate lawsuits and national political disputes. Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited and running for governor.



Michael J. Allen, Republican Party

Jena Griswold, Democratic Party

Secretary of State

The Secretary of State is the state’s top elections official. The office has been at the center of a number of national debates in recent years over election administration, voting security, and campaign finance. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold is term-limited.

Amanda Gonzalez, Democratic Party

James Wiley, Republican Party

Sean Vadney, Libertarian Party

Amanda Campbell, American Constitution Party

Celeste Landry, Forward Party

State Treasurer

The state treasurer oversees Colorado’s finances, investments and unclaimed property.

Jeff Bridges, Democratic Party

Kevin Grantham, Republican Party

Jodie Barr, Libertarian Party

Marilee Langner Sturgis, Approval Voting Party

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC A pile of round voting stickers lay on a table at a polling location in November 2024 in Platteville, Colorado.

Northern Colorado Congressional District Races

1st Congressional District

This heavily Democratic district is centered on Denver. There is no incumbent in the general election after Melat Kiros defeated longtime U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in the Democratic primary.

Melat Kiros, Democratic Party

Christy Peterson, Republican Party

Shimon Blau, Unaffiliated

Critter Milton, Unity Party

Chad Humphrey, Libertarian Party

2nd Congressional District

This Democratic-leaning district includes Boulder and the high country of central Northern Colorado. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse has been the incumbent since 2019.



Joe Neguse, Democratic Party — Incumbent

Kelley Anne Dennison, Republican Party

Gaylon Kent, Libertarian Party

4th Congressional District

The Republican-leaning district includes Loveland and much of Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is seeking reelection.



Lauren Boebert, Republican Party — Incumbent

Eileen Laubacher, Democratic Party

Douglas Mangeris, Libertarian Party

8th Congressional District

One of the country’s most competitive congressional districts, the 8th district includes parts of Adams, Weld, and Larimer counties. Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans is seeking reelection in a closely watched swing district that could help determine control of Congress.



Gabe Evans, Republican Party — Incumbent

Manny Rutinel, Democratic Party

Dave Wood, Libertarian Party

A full list of candidates and races is available on the Secretary of State's website.

Northern Colorado Mayoral Races

Voters in several Northern Colorado communities will elect mayors this November. The contested races are in Boulder and Weld counties. There are no mayoral contests on the ballot in Larimer or Adams counties.

Boulder County

City of Boulder

Boulder uses ranked-choice voting to elect its mayor. Voters can rank up to six candidates:

Lisa Ann Jacobs

Taishya Adams

Aaron Brockett

Jameson “Jamo” Goldstein

Grateful Fred Instead

Aquiles La Grave

Town of Superior

Neal S. Shah is running unopposed.

Weld County

City of Evans

Alicia Johnson

Tammy Lee Pletka

Town of Firestone

Scott Nahman

Scott Franks

Town of Hudson

Joe Hammock

Sarah Jeanne Stadler

Candace Nolf

Town of Keenesburg

Bruce Sparrow

Wendi Tyler

Town of Mead

Stephan K. Hucal

Colleen G. Whitlow

Town of Pierce

Charlie Dehn

Larry R. VanWhy

Town of Kersey

Nathan Roth is running unopposed.

Kyle McKinnon / KUNC A ballot drop-off location in downtown Fort Collins on Tues. Jun 30, 2026

Ballot Measures

Colorado voters will decide more than a dozen statewide measures covering elections, taxes, criminal penalties, energy, wildlife and policies affecting transgender youth.



Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas

Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions

Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting

Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax

Prop NN: Keep and Spend Money for Children's Programs

Prop 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

Prop 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

Prop 134: Male and Female Participation in Sports

Prop 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors

Prop 136: Income Tax Rate Cap

Prop 137: Sporting Goods Sales Tax for Conservation

Ballot Measure 7A: Front Range Passenger Rail District

View the results from the 2026 primary here.

Voting Information and Resources

Register to vote

Find voting locations

Find ballot and election information

Sample ballot lookup

Colorado voters can track when their ballot is mailed, received and counted through BallotTrax. Sign up for BallotTrax .

Learn more about Colorado elections

Secretary of State’s Elections Homepage

The Secretary of State’s office offers an online hub for Colorado elections, including information on military and overseas voting, state election laws and voter resources: SoS election page .

Election FAQs:

Can I register on Election Day? Yes. Colorado voters can register and vote through Election Day.

Yes. Colorado voters can register and vote through Election Day. Can I vote in person? Yes. Colorado voters can vote in person at voting centers through Election Day.

Yes. Colorado voters can vote in person at voting centers through Election Day. Will I automatically receive a ballot? Active registered voters in Colorado receive a ballot by mail.

Active registered voters in Colorado receive a ballot by mail. What if I lost my ballot? Voters who lose or damage their ballot can request a replacement through their county clerk and recorder’s office or at a voting center.

Voters who lose or damage their ballot can request a replacement through their county clerk and recorder’s office or at a voting center. When should I stop mailing my ballot? The deadline for mailing your ballot is Oct. 26. After that, use an official drop box or return it at a voting center.

The deadline for mailing your ballot is Oct. 26. After that, use an official drop box or return it at a voting center. Do ballots need to be postmarked by Election Day? No, county election officials must receive it by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for it to count.

A full list of FAQs is available on the Secretary of State's website.