In Nevada, a high-power energy transmission project has been paused for over a month after a demonstration by Yerington Paiute Tribal members and Indigenous activists. Federal BLM land is the site for NV Energy’s Greenlink West transmission poles. It’s part of the larger Greenlink energy project, which will install high-power transmission lines from Las Vegas to Yerington to Ely.

“We're here as, let's say, protectors of the land, protectors of the water to stop the desecrations of our area,” said Vernon Rogers, Yerington Paiute tribal elder and cultural specialist. Rogers and members of Prayer Horse Inc., an Indigenous-led cultural and environmental group, led a seven-day prayer in early October that paused construction in an area the tribe holds sacred.