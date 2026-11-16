Republican Gabe Evans announces 2028 bid in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District after losing in 8th District this year

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans announced Monday that he will run in 2028 to represent Colorado’s 4th Congressional District after recently losing his reelection bid in the neighboring 8th Congressional District.

“Now more than ever, Colorado needs conservatives in Congress who will fight to keep our border secure, cut taxes for working families, keep boys from dominating girls’ sports and locker rooms, protect our water, and make energy affordable,” Evans said in a written statement to The Colorado Sun announcing his candidacy. “I carried those fights in the U.S. House and delivered results. From Loveland to Lamar, I’m ready to keep fighting in the 4th District where I grew up and where my family has lived since 1976.”

Evans, who lives in Fort Lupton in Colorado’s 8th District, was unseated this year by Democrat Manny Rutinel, a former state representative. Rutinel won by 15 percentage points in the district, which spans from Denver’s northern suburbs into Greeley and was drawn in 2021 to be a tossup.

The 4th District is massive. Its population center is Douglas County, but it stretches across the Eastern Plains — from Nebraska to Oklahoma — and even reaches into Loveland. Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, of Windsor, narrowly lost her reelection bid in the district this year to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral from Highlands Ranch.

Boebert has said she won’t seek reelection in the 4th District in 2028.

Evans’ announcement so soon after the election — Laubacher hasn’t even been sworn into office and won’t be until early next year — gives him a head start over the other Republicans who may be eyeing a 2028 bid in the 4th District. The timing may also be an attempt to keep others away altogether.

Simply put: there are a shrinking pool of races that Republicans can win in Colorado as the state moves increasingly to the left. The 4th District will likely be viewed as the GOP’s best 2028 flip opportunity in Colorado, if not one of Republican’s best chances to knock out a congressional Democrat in the nation.

Until Boebert lost the district, it was considered the Colorado congressional district most favorable to Republicans.

Laubacher won by less than a percentage point this year whereas Boebert won the district in 2024 by 11 points. President Donald Trump won it two years ago by more than 18 points, which meant Boebert lost one of the most pro-Trump districts any House Republican lost this year.

The district’s historical Republican lean means there will almost certainly be a list of GOP politicians interested in the seat.

Boebert, for instance, beat out five Republican primary opponents in 2024 when she ran in the district for the first time after moving from the 3rd Congressional District, where her reelection was in doubt.

By entering the 4th District race early, Evans appears to be trying to avoid a messy primary.

“Gabe Evans will enter 2027 and the race for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District with $300,000 in campaign funds and name recognition that no first-time candidate in the district could match,” his 2028 campaign said in its announcement. “Combined with his record as an Army aviator, police officer, rancher, and member of Congress, that gives him a head start in money, name recognition, and credibility before the field takes shape.”

Evans didn’t address his decision to switch districts in his campaign announcement. But the move is a sign of his political vulnerability and signals that he doesn’t think he could beat Rutinel in the 8th District in 2028.

Evans, a former state representative who served in the Army and as a Denver-area police officer, lost his bid for a second term in Congress despite spending more than $6 million on his reelection bid and after about $17 million in super PAC spending to his benefit. Rutinel had about $19.5 million spent on his behalf.

Evans tacked closely to Trump during his one term in Washington, voicing support for the president’s tariffs and decision to launch a war in Iran.

It appears Evans won’t move into the 4th District as part of his bid to represent it — at least not at first.

“Evans grew up in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District and has maintained deep roots and strong ties to the communities that shaped him,” Alexandria Cullen, a spokesperson for the congressman, said in a written statement when asked if Evans plans to relocate. “With portions of the 8th Congressional District overlapping those same counties, Evans has continued to build upon those lifelong relationships throughout his time in public service. His connection to the 4th District remains deeply personal, as his parents still call the district home.”

Congressional candidates and members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent, just the state where the district is.

“I know what it means to live rurally and depend on water, energy, and agriculture, because that’s how three generations of my family have lived in Douglas, Elbert and Weld counties,” he said. “Places like Orchard, Otis, Limon, Simla, Eads and Crowley County are where I’ve bought hay, processed cattle and played sports. My first three jobs were in Elbert and Douglas counties.”

He added: “The people of the 4th District grow our food, produce our energy, work in defense, aerospace, healthcare, and so many other sectors. They deserve a representative with deep roots in the community who shows up for them.”

Laubacher, a former Republican, promised to be a moderate, no-drama member of Congress. She highlighted her military background and vowed to cut costs. She used the national antipathy toward Boebert among Democrats to raise about $14 million for her campaign, an eye-popping sum that will be difficult to match against a different Republican opponent.

Laubacher filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2028 on Friday.

The 2028 primaries in Colorado are so far out they haven’t been scheduled yet.