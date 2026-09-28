In The NoCo presents: A Conversation with Ken Salazar

Ken Salazar’s life story stretches from his childhood in southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley to Washington, D.C. He has served as U.S. secretary of the interior, ambassador to Mexico and a U.S. senator representing Colorado.

In his new memoir, “Borderlands: My Fight for an Inclusive America,” Salazar reflects on his upbringing and career in public service.

On Dec. 7, join KUNC’s Erin O’Toole for a conversation with Salazar about his book, lessons from his years in public office and his views on American politics. The conversation will take place at the Buell Public Media Center in Denver and will be recorded for In The NoCo, KUNC’s weekday interview show.

Tickets are $25.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit KUNC and Rocky Mountain Public Media. A reception and book signing will follow the interview.