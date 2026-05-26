KUNC News Director Linda Carpio Shapley (she/her/ella) is a veteran Colorado journalist with leadership roles spanning The Rocky Mountain Collegian at Colorado State University, her hometown Greeley Tribune, The Denver Post, the trade journal Colorado Politics, the suburban newspaper network Colorado Community Media and most recently, interim CEO/President of Rocky Mountain Student Media at CSU. A past president of the Colorado Press Association, Linda was honored in 2026 with the Society of Professional Journalists' "Keeper of the Flame" award for her career contributions to journalism.