Maddie Browning
Maddie Browning is a freelance reporter for CPR News. Browning has covered arts and lifestyle for five years as a multi-platform journalist. She was previously the arts reporting fellow at WBUR, a living/arts and breaking news correspondent at The Boston Globe, a music critic at Boston.com, and a freelance writer for Brookline.News, Business Insider, and WestWord.
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Thousands of people gathered for a “No Kings” protest in front of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Saturday. The demonstration was one of more than 70 organized across the state.