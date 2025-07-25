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Maddie Browning

Maddie Browning is a freelance reporter for CPR News. Browning has covered arts and lifestyle for five years as a multi-platform journalist. She was previously the arts reporting fellow at WBUR, a living/arts and breaking news correspondent at The Boston Globe, a music critic at Boston.com, and a freelance writer for Brookline.News, Business Insider, and WestWord.