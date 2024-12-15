How to keep your pets safe during the holidays

The holidays bring families together, including pets. But with parties and gatherings, some animals end up eating things they shouldn’t — from holiday decorations and plants to foods they aren’t normally fed.

Dr. Jessica Love of PETCARE Animal Hospital in South Jordan, Utah, says chocolate, which is highly toxic to dogs, is a common culprit. Accidental ingestion spikes during the holiday season.

" It's got two things that are dangerous to dogs: methylxanthines and caffeine. And so those two are the ones that are the culprits... It can have neurologic effects. And even cause a really rapid heart rate," she said.

Dr. Love says the darker the chocolate, the more toxic it can be to pets. The size of the pet and the amount consumed also play a role in the severity of the effects.

"I have a colleague who had some neighbors who got into dark chocolate and their dogs actually died because it was such a toxic dose,” said Dr. Love.

Veterinarians recommend bringing the packaging of whatever the pet ate to help them determine the appropriate treatment.

Holiday plants like poinsettias can also cause issues. While not as toxic as chocolate, they can still cause problems if pets ingest part of the plant.

“It will be tremendously irritating to the mucous membranes inside the mouth and in the upper GI tract. And so it will cause profound vomiting and diarrhea. And so mostly that's just sort of symptomatic management, but it's still not good,” explained Dr. Love.

Stefanie Sere / Rocky Mountain Community Radio The novelty of decorations: lower, dangling ornaments can tempt your pet.

There are several precautions pet owners can take to keep pets safe and avoid added stress during the festive season:





Avoid Table Scraps:





Rich, fatty foods can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, or more serious conditions like pancreatitis.

Turkey and ham bones can cause choking or intestinal blockage.

Even seemingly harmless foods like grapes can be poisonous to pets.

Secure food scraps in a tightly sealed bag or locked trash bin to prevent your pet from accessing them.

Gift Safety:





If visitors bring gifts for your pets, ensure toys are free from small parts that could pose a choking hazard.

Avoid rawhide chews, which can also be dangerous if ingested improperly.

Holiday Decorations:





As decorations are a novelty to your pet they may be attracted to the tree and ornaments.

Avoid placing tinsel, ribbons, metal hooks, or breakable ornaments on lower branches where pets can reach them as these items can cause intestinal obstruction or perforation if ingested.

Keep cords and wires out of your pet’s reach.

Toxic Plants:





Mistletoe and poinsettias can irritate your pet’s mouth and gastrointestinal tract leading to vomiting and diarrhea which may require treatment.



The American Veterinary Medical Association has more tips on keeping your pets safe during the holidays.

Being prepared can avoid extra stress when your pet is in danger. Know where the emergency veterinary clinic is before an emergency, and keep important numbers posted for emergencies, like your pet clinic, the urgent care clinic, and resources like the Pet Poison Helpline (855-764-7661).

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including KUNC.