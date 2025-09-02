© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Two small planes collide midair at an airport in Colorado, killing 1 person and injuring 3

KUNC | By Associated Press
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:27 AM MDT
Yellow police tape that says "police line do not cross."
Tony Webster
/
CC BY-SA 4.0
Both planes — each with two people aboard — crashed and caught fire, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

One person was killed and three were injured when two small planes collided midair as they tried to land at an airport in northeastern Colorado, authorities said.

A Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided Sunday morning while trying to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The two on the Cessna suffered minor injuries, one of the occupants of the other plane was taken to a hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.

Fort Morgan is a city of about 12,000 people about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Denver.
