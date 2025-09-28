From Ralphie to Uga, live animal mascots inspire fans and create deep connections with their teams

The newest star for the Colorado Buffaloes loves molasses-based treats, drinking straight from the water hose at her ranch and galloping in front of a stadium full of fans.

Ralphie VII made her much-anticipated debut last weekend, the year-old, 700-pound ball of bison energy bursting out of her end-zone stall as “Heeeeere comes Ralphie” blared from the Folsom Field speakers.

With her romp just past midfield, one of the GOATs of live animal mascots in college football was back. More than symbols; these beloved animals inspire fans, foster a deep connection with their teams and are cherished game-day traditions. Ralphie, whose presence was missing from the opening two home games as the newest version got up to speed, is just one of the most recognizable.

There's Uga, the English bulldog from Georgia; Bevo, the longhorn steer at Texas; Mike the Tiger from LSU; the war eagle of Auburn, and the list goes on and on. Navy’s Bill the Goat; Renegade, the Appaloosa horse from Florida State; Rameses, the ram at North Carolina, and Traveler, the white horse at USC. There's Nova and her fellow falcon friends at Air Force; Smokey, the bluetick coonhound at Tennessee; and Tusk, a Russian boar at Arkansas.

Horses and tigers and boars, indeed.

“There are very few things that people are as passionate about as their love of their favorite college football team. These mascots are just the living symbols of that,” said Ricky Brennes, executive director of the Silver Spurs Alumni Association that oversees the care of Bevo. “They mean a whole lot.”

The live mascot

The live animal mascot has been a part of college life since the late 1800s.

According to legend, what would be become known as Yale’s Handsome Dan I arrived around 1889 when a student bought him for $5 from a New Haven, Connecticut, blacksmith. The bulldog — believed to be one of the first live college mascots — was led across the field before the start of football and baseball games. The school now has Handsome Dan XIX on the sideline.

Live mascots remain a familiar sight on the field, from dogs (Reveille, Texas A&M’s rough collie; Dubs, Washington’s Alaskan malamute) to birds ( Sir Big Spur, the rooster at South Carolina) to mules (Army) to Rambouillet sheep (Colorado State’s “ CAM the Ram ”).

Not all live mascots take the field.

Mike the Tiger has a view of Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from his expansive habitat, a roughly 15,000-square foot home complete with two pools, a stream, a comfort rock that’s cold in the summer, warm in the winter, and a night house. A version of Mike stopped showing up inside the stadium on game days in 2015.

This is the seventh rendition of Mike since 1936. He’s a Bengal-Siberian mix and checks in at approximately 400 pounds. He has 158,000 followers on Instagram.

“I would say the most common question we get is, ‘Is Mike outside?’ said Ginger Guttner, the communications manager for LSU's school of veterinary medicine who also creates social media posts on Mike’s behalf. “I don’t think I’ve ever been there when there’s been no one there.”

The veterinarian students who care for Mike VII make “ meat art ” in the shape of the opponent’s logo for game days. The one of him devouring the Gators logo before the Tigers' win over Florida received nearly 13,000 likes.

Here comes Ralphie VII

Colorado retired Ralphie VI just before the season after she showed an indifference toward running. A version of Ralphie leading the team out has been part of the school’s tradition for the past 58 years, but Ralphie VII needed time to ramp up.

“I hung the football schedule up in her barn and she just didn’t seem to care (the opener) was on the 29th (of August),” joked Taylor Stratton, program director of Colorado’s Ralphie Live Mascot Program.

Stratton and the Ralphie Handlers started her out slow, letting her get comfortable with them and earning her trust. Three days before her first run, they took Ralphie VII to Folsom Field for an under-the-lights dress rehearsal. With music blaring, she “did her job perfectly,” Stratton said.

It carried over to game night. Stratton was like a doting parent after Ralphie VII's inaugural two fast and furious runs last Saturday — one before the game vs. Wyoming and again at halftime.

"It’s a great opportunity to inspire fans,” Stratton said. “It’s something cool that people can get behind.”

The young bison earned rave reviews from coach Deion Sanders.

“Ralphie did a wonderful job," Sanders said, "of doing the doggone thing that she does.”

Bevo XV

The University of Texas retired Bevo XIV in 2015 after he got sick with bovine leukemia. The Longhorns went half a season without their beloved live mascot.

Bevo XV was a national grand champion show steer who won out after a tryout of sorts. The steers were taken to a band practice to test their mettle. Bevo XV made his debut as “Baby Bevo” against Notre Dame in 2016. Now he’s 10 years old and weighs 2,100 pounds.

He had a famous run-in with Uga at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, during a pregame meet-and-greet. “Bevo” went through his barricade toward “Uga" before order was restored.

Over the decades, a version of Bevo has been invited to presidential inaugurations, weddings, funerals, birthday celebrations, corporate events and meetings with celebrities (see: Adam Sandler). Bevo's appearance helps raise funds for education programs.

“Everybody’s always super-excited to see him,” Brennes said. “It really gives you a sense of how much the animal means to people.”

