Colorado State suspends quarterback and offensive lineman for spitting at Boise State players

Colorado State quarterback Darius Curry and offensive lineman Liam Wortmann have been suspended for the Rams' final regular-season game for spitting on Boise State players during the second half of Saturday night's game in Boise, Idaho.

A video on social media showed Curry spitting at defensive lineman Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who had blocked Curry while a Boise State player returned what he thought was a live ball on a backward pass that hit the ground. The pass was ruled an incomplete. It wasn't immediately clear at whom or when Wortmann spit.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said after the game he didn't see the incident because he was pulling Virgin-Morgan and a few other players back to the sideline, the Idaho Statesman reported.

"After having a chance to review the film following the game, I want to apologize to the Boise State football players, Coach Danielson, and everyone at Boise State University," CSU interim coach Tyson Summers said in a statement.

CSU athletic director John Weber echoed Danielson's apology in the same statement.

Boise State won 49-21 in a game in which the teams combined for 14 penalties for 175 yards. Curry was making his first career start. Wortmann has started all 11 games at right guard.

CSU (2-9, 1-6 Mountain West) closes the regular season at home Friday against Air Force.

"Actions like spitting on an opposing player have no place in college athletics," the MWC said in a statement. "The Conference commends CSU for acting swiftly and decisively to uphold the values of respect and sportsmanship that define our Conference."

