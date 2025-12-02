Colorado is auditing 1,745 licenses for immigrants driving 18-wheelers, hazardous trucks and buses

Of the 126,525 people in Colorado licensed to drive 18-wheelers, school buses and trucks carrying hazardous materials, 1,745 are immigrants who do not have permanent legal status to live in the United States.

That number won’t rise anytime soon, if ever.

Colorado paused new licenses and renewals for immigrants without citizenship or green cards after the Trump administration announced “emergency action” in September to drastically restrict who is eligible for commercial driver’s licenses. The new restrictions include refugees, asylum seekers and people protected by DACA, or Deferred Action for Child Arrivals.

The Colorado Department of Revenue added a bright-yellow notice at the top of its website this fall saying that commercial driver’s licenses for what are called “non-domiciled” residents were on hold “until further notice.”

After a request from The Colorado Sun, the department released the current number of active commercial driver’s licenses for foreign nationals with temporary lawful status, but said it could not provide a timeframe for when those licenses were given or how many were received in the past few months.

