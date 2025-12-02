© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado is auditing 1,745 licenses for immigrants driving 18-wheelers, hazardous trucks and buses

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown
Published December 2, 2025 at 9:51 AM MST
An image of a 18-wheeler truck with a driver is shown.
Jeremy Sparig
/
The Colorado Sun
CDL 303 student Jose Luis Ruiz Garibay practices big-rig truck maneuvers June 25, 2025, in the parking lot of the Denver Flea Market in Commerce City, Colorado.

Of the 126,525 people in Colorado licensed to drive 18-wheelers, school buses and trucks carrying hazardous materials, 1,745 are immigrants who do not have permanent legal status to live in the United States.

That number won’t rise anytime soon, if ever.

Colorado paused new licenses and renewals for immigrants without citizenship or green cards after the Trump administration announced “emergency action” in September to drastically restrict who is eligible for commercial driver’s licenses. The new restrictions include refugees, asylum seekers and people protected by DACA, or Deferred Action for Child Arrivals.

The Colorado Department of Revenue added a bright-yellow notice at the top of its website this fall saying that commercial driver’s licenses for what are called “non-domiciled” residents were on hold “until further notice.”

After a request from The Colorado Sun, the department released the current number of active commercial driver’s licenses for foreign nationals with temporary lawful status, but said it could not provide a timeframe for when those licenses were given or how many were received in the past few months.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunColorado Department of RevenueDriver's LicensesICETrump AdministrationImmigration
Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown writes about mental health, the child welfare system, the disability community and homelessness for The Colorado Sun. As a former Montana 4-H kid, she also loves writing about agriculture and ranching. Brown previously worked at the Hungry Horse News in Montana, the Tyler Morning Telegraph in Texas, The Associated Press in Oklahoma City, and The Denver Post before helping found The Sun in 2018.
See stories by Jennifer Brown