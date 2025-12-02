Estes Park police to use Blue Envelope program

The Estes Park Police Department is launching the Blue Envelope program, an initiative designed to assist individuals with disabilities, including those with communication challenges, special needs, or physical disabilities, in communicating more effectively with police officers during interactions where conveying essential information may be difficult.

Participants place important documents, such as car insurance, registration, and any relevant medical information, inside a blue envelope labeled with their name and details. When handed to an officer, the envelope signals that additional patience or alternative communication methods may be necessary. Departments that utilize the program report that it can reduce confusion and stress, while promoting safer and more positive outcomes for everyone involved.

The program began in Connecticut in 2020 and has since expanded nationwide. Several Colorado communities, including Boulder County, Longmont, Fort Collins, and Loveland, adopted versions of the program this year.

Estes Park Interim Police Captain Jeremiah Polucha said the department views the program as a means to ensure calmer, safer traffic stops by setting clear expectations early.

"This provides a way for them (people with disabilities) to notify a police officer that they have these differences," Polucha said. "So when law enforcement conducts traffic stops with people, if the person is nonverbal or they seem really nervous, this kind of provides an explanation for why that is."

The envelope not only gives officers information about the driver's needs, but it also offers clear guidance for how to approach the interaction. Polucha said the front of the envelope outlines steps meant to prevent overstimulation and help the driver remain regulated.

"When the officer gets the envelope, on the front it basically says speak calmly, speak in a lower volume, avoid shouting or loud noises, approach them slowly, try not to touch them, and turn off bright lights," Polucha said. "All of those things might be triggers for the actual driver, so it helps bring the level of anxiety and stress down so that the driver feels more comfortable with the interaction with the officer."

Although the department has not announced an official rollout date, officers have been trained in how to use the program. Community members can pick up envelopes at the front desk of the Estes Park Police Department.

Polucha said he hopes the effort reinforces the department's commitment to accessible and respectful communication.

"It really helps with mutual understanding," he said. "So offering this program and providing this program shows our commitment to speaking with people and communicating with people where they're at and meeting the needs that they have, instead of requiring them to communicate in the way that's easiest for us."

