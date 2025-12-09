Colorado plans to phase out natural gas heating in homes, prompting many reader questions. We have answers.

News that Colorado has set hard target dates for an end to burning natural gas in our daily lives prompted many “wait, what?” questions from Colorado Sun readers. And we are here to help.

The Public Utilities Commission approved a “Clean Heat Plan” that calls for the state’s natural gas utilities to cut emissions from delivering and burning natural gas by 41% in the next 10 years, and all natural gas emissions entirely by 2050. We talked to state regulators, clean energy officials and advocates, and consumer groups for answers to your most urgent questions.

Q: What about propane? Many rural and mountain Colorado homes have a propane tank. Must those homes convert to expensive electric heating, hot water and cooking appliances, and if so, who pays?

A: The newly approved plans do not cover propane tanks or propane distributors. They task the big utilities delivering natural gas to homes in pipelines with the mandate to hit the targets. That means Xcel, Atmos Energy and Black Hills Energy. Homes using existing propane tanks are not directly affected, though clean energy advocates still encourage those homeowners to seek rebates and other help in converting to more efficient electrical appliances that will be cheaper to operate.

Q: As a homeowner, do I have to do something about my gas appliances or furnace?

A: The new rules are not aimed at homeowners. They are requirements for the utilities. The utilities will be the ones planning internal changes and consumer and business incentives to both limit harmful methane leaks and convince people to switch to electric appliances. Utilities will still be delivering natural gas to consumers, but they must now start taking concrete steps toward gradually reducing use and emissions. If a utility believes it will take hundreds of millions of dollars in rebate incentives to get an adequate number of installed electric appliances, thereby cutting fossil fuel emissions, they would also have to get that spending and potential rate increases approved by the PUC. Under current rules, no one is showing up at your door to rip out a gas water heater against your will.

