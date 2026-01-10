The recent snow has brought an increased risk for avalanches in Colorado

A very dry December gave way to some recent snowfall in January. While climatologists say the snow is needed , those who enjoy the backcountry need to be on high alert.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), there’s an increased risk of avalanches this weekend. The slow start and weak snowpack that’s been recently blanketed with new snow are a recipe for slab avalanches.

“It's at moderate avalanche danger, which means we don't expect widespread natural avalanche activity, but we do have some slopes that are suspect for human-triggered avalanches, and that's most of the state,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director of the CAIC.

While this may simply be a return to a typical Colorado winter, it is also a bit of a warning for those who got used to the conditions we’ve seen over the last few weeks. Lazar says people should always be practicing avalanche safety, but the risk has increased as of late. That said, in a few spots, such as the San Juan Mountains, snow cover remains fairly thin.

“For much of the season so far, we had the weak snow, but we didn't have an overlying slab, and that has now changed,” said Lazar. “So the current conditions, where we've got stiffer slabs of snow sitting over weaker snow underneath, are quite common for us. It just took us a while to get there this year because we were much slower in building our snowpack.”

It’s not exactly the weak snowpack, but the way the snow has been layered. This is something Lazar says is often seen in weak snow years, as new snowfall creates an uptick in avalanche activity.

CAIC recommends that anyone who ventures into mountain terrain exercise caution.

“Things have changed from a couple of weeks ago pretty dramatically in some areas,” said Lazar. “And so the most important thing is to make sure you get the forecast for where you're going.”

You can find an updated snow forecast on the state’s website or by downloading CAIC’s mobile app.

The organization also hosts educational events focused on avalanche awareness.

Here’s a look at a few upcoming events:

Jan 13, 2026 – Avalanche Aware, Durango

Date: January 13, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Durango Community Recreation Center, 2700 Main Ave, Durango

Join CAIC Forecaster Austin DiVesta for an introduction to avalanche awareness and safer winter travel. Austin will discuss the basics of avalanche formation, the red flags to watch out for, and how to read and apply CAIC forecasts to guide your decisions in the backcountry. The talk is geared toward anyone heading into snowy terrain—on foot, skis, snowboard, snowshoes, or a snowmobile.

Hosted by Seniors Outdoors! This program is free and open to all.

More info: seniorsoutdoors.org Contact: seniorsoutdoors.org/contact-us

Jan 20, 2026 - Avalanche Forecasting, Frisco

Date: January 20, 2026

Time: 6:00–8:00 PM

Location: Highside Brewing, Frisco

Join CAIC Avalanche Forecaster Andrew McWilliams and the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District for an evening exploring how avalanche forecasting works—and why it’s so critical for backcountry safety. Andrew will walk through the process of making accurate forecasts and share insights into the science and challenges behind predicting avalanches.

Get there early to grab a seat and enjoy a night of learning and community with fellow backcountry enthusiasts. This event is sponsored by Climax Molybdenum Company .

This event is free, but registration is required. Register here .

More info: dillonrangerdistrict.org Contact: (970) 239-3839

Jan 24, 2026 – State of the Snowpack, Steamboat

Date: January 24, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall, Steamboat Springs, CO

Join CAIC Forecaster Jason Konigsberg for a look at current snowpack conditions in the Steamboat area. Jason will review recent avalanche activity, explain what’s driving current hazards, and highlight key conditions and red flags to watch for as the season unfolds.

Attendees will also hear brief updates from Routt Recreation & Conservation Roundtable, Steamboat Powdercats, Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR), Classic Helicopters, and Routt Powder Club.

Food and beverages will be available, along with giveaways from Colorado brands.

Hosted by the Drew Hyde Memorial Fund, this event is free and open to the public.

