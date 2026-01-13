© 2026
Colorado’s coal plant closures and clean air policies go too far, Trump’s EPA says while rejecting plans

KUNC | By Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Published January 13, 2026 at 9:25 AM MST
A power plant in seen amongst a mountain backdrop setting.
Mike Sweeney
/
The Colorado Sun
The Ray Nixon Power Plant is operated by Colorado Springs Utilities. The coal-burning plant is targeted to be closed by 2030.

The Trump administration Friday further eroded Colorado’s longstanding mandate to close coal-fired power plants by 2031, saying the state’s required regional haze-fighting plan goes too far and violates the Clean Air Act.

But the regional haze plan covers everything from emissions at the Suncor refinery and Colorado’s three major cement kilns to natural gas power and other pollution sources. In rejecting the entire plan, the EPA may throw many of Colorado’s pollution fighting plans into regulatory purgatory for years.

Colorado’s coal plants are needed for “grid reliability,” the federal government said Friday, though Colorado regulators and environmental groups counter that the state has a carefully constructed, long-term plan for reliably replacing coal with clean solar, wind and battery storage.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it is disapproving Colorado’s required regional haze state implementation plan, intended to clear the air in Rocky Mountain National Park and other public spaces, because the state “put desire to close power plants over federal law.”

“The state’s attempt to shut down many coal-fired power plants” was not needed to meet regional haze requirements, the EPA said, in announcing the plan rejection. The announcement specifically mentions Colorado Springs Utilities when explaining that Colorado’s plan unlawfully closes coal sources “without consent from all the plants.”

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunTrump AdministrationEnvironmental Protection Agency (EPA)Coal Power
Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
See stories by Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun