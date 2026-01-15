© 2026
WATCH: Otters beat the cold by playing at a Colorado state park

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Three otters run on ice
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A trio of otters at Stagecoach State Park. The animal is known to become nomadic in the winter.

A recent video from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a group of otters playing at Stagecoach State Park. One of the more surprising moments in the video shows the animals jumping out of the water through a hole in the ice.

Park staff captured the video earlier this month.

The state park in Routt County is about 25 minutes from Steamboat Springs. The park is anchored by Stagecoach Reservoir, an 820-acre lake that’s popular for fishing year-round, including ice fishing in the winter.

The park is also home to wildlife, including the river otter. The predator is known for hunting frogs and fish, as well as young muskrats and beavers.
Colorado River Otters

One other fact that’s proven by the video: they don’t hibernate.

According to Montana Public Radio, otters survive the winter by changing their habits and staying busy. They’re often seen in situations like this video, where they play and frolic in the water. They also become slightly more nomadic in the winter, meaning they’re willing to travel farther to find food sources.

CPW says otter numbers had dwindled in the state, but efforts to protect them have helped their population recover. One challenge is keeping track of them. That’s why the agency has a form on its website for people to fill out if they spot an otter.
Tags
News Colorado Parks and WildlifeWildlifeRoutt County
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
