WATCH: Otters beat the cold by playing at a Colorado state park

A recent video from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a group of otters playing at Stagecoach State Park. One of the more surprising moments in the video shows the animals jumping out of the water through a hole in the ice.

Park staff captured the video earlier this month.

The state park in Routt County is about 25 minutes from Steamboat Springs. The park is anchored by Stagecoach Reservoir, an 820-acre lake that’s popular for fishing year-round, including ice fishing in the winter.

The park is also home to wildlife, including the river otter. The predator is known for hunting frogs and fish, as well as young muskrats and beavers.

Colorado River Otters

One other fact that’s proven by the video: they don’t hibernate.

According to Montana Public Radio , otters survive the winter by changing their habits and staying busy. They’re often seen in situations like this video, where they play and frolic in the water. They also become slightly more nomadic in the winter, meaning they’re willing to travel farther to find food sources.