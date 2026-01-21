City leaders demand swift fix to ‘unacceptable’ conditions at YVHA-developed affordable housing projects

Steamboat Springs city officials met with Yampa Valley Housing Authority leaders, Mission Rock Residential representatives and Overland Property Group executives Wednesday morning to address persistent complaints about maintenance, cleanliness and compliance at three local YVHA-developed, Mission Rock-managed affordable housing projects.

Nearly 150 people tuned into the meeting via Zoom, including city staff, current and former city councilors, county officials, YVHA board members, and staff and local residents.

The 1.5-hour discussion focused on action plans, timelines and accountability amid resident outcry over “unacceptable” living conditions at properties including Alpenglow Village, Anglers Four Hundred and The Reserves, where tenants have described filthy common areas, chronic understaffing and frustratingly inconsistent enforcement of parking and occupancy rules.

Muntean, the city’s ex-officio representative on the housing authority board, opened by underscoring that the purpose of the meeting is to find a collective — and immediate — plan to rectify tenant complaints, some of which have remained unresolved for as long as two years.

“The path forward to me includes coming up with some plans, some timelines, some metrics to measure progress, monthly reports that provide tangible proof of that progress, and really who’s accountable for specific action plans,” said Muntean.

To read the entire article, visit The Steamboat Pilot.