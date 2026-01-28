Businesses hit hard by Boulder power shutoffs

Boulder-area businesses affected by December's wind-caused power outages reported losing an average of $25,000, with some suffering six-figure financial hits, according to a new survey.

The outages — many preemptive shutoffs intended to reduce wildfire risk — have intensified criticism of Xcel Energy's planning, communication and infrastructure, particularly from small businesses with limited ability to absorb prolonged closures.

The Boulder Chamber, along with several other local business and tourism advocacy organizations, surveyed 298 area businesses following the December windstorms.

"While the business respondents understand the safety rationale for the power outages, they need better communication in the lead-up to and during the shutoff period," the Boulder Chamber said in a statement.

The outages are among several issues the city of Boulder raised with Xcel in a draft letter to the utility's president initially made public on the City Council site.

