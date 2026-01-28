© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Businesses hit hard by Boulder power shutoffs

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:20 AM MST
A broken power pole lies across a highway setting.
RJ Sangosti
/
Getty Images
Power poles along Colorado 93 snapped in half during a Dec. 17 windstorm.

Boulder-area businesses affected by December's wind-caused power outages reported losing an average of $25,000, with some suffering six-figure financial hits, according to a new survey.

The outages — many preemptive shutoffs intended to reduce wildfire risk — have intensified criticism of Xcel Energy's planning, communication and infrastructure, particularly from small businesses with limited ability to absorb prolonged closures.

The Boulder Chamber, along with several other local business and tourism advocacy organizations, surveyed 298 area businesses following the December windstorms.

"While the business respondents understand the safety rationale for the power outages, they need better communication in the lead-up to and during the shutoff period," the Boulder Chamber said in a statement.

The outages are among several issues the city of Boulder raised with Xcel in a draft letter to the utility's president initially made public on the City Council site.

To read the entire article, visit Axios Boulder.

Tags
News Axios BoulderPower OutageBoulderXcel Energy
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
See stories by Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder