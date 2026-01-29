EPIC temporarily closes in Fort Collins after employee death

The City of Fort Collins is investigating the death of a Zamboni driver who died at the Edora Pool Ice Center (EPIC) shortly after noon on Tuesday.

According to a press release , the driver was injured after backing into a partially open overhead door. The employee was brought to a hospital, where they later died.

“This is a tragic incident, and we are devastated at the loss of our colleague,” said City Manager Kelly DiMartino in a press release. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected and we are working to support their loved ones and coworkers.”

The city is now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident to understand what happened and ensure that safety policies and practices are in place to protect employees at the ice rink. As part of this review, EPIC is closed. The city has not said when the rink will reopen.

Zambonis are used to clean and resurface ice at ice rinks.

No other people were injured in the incident. The city says it does not plan to announce the employee’s name out of respect for the family.

