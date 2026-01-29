Traffic deaths tick up in Colorado, officials partially blame warm weather

Traffic deaths were trending down ahead of November and December last year, but unseasonably warm temperatures kept Colorado's roads busy and dangerous. That led to a 70% jump in deaths over those two months compared to the same period in 2024.

The spike was pronounced along the Front Range, where mild temperatures persisted. It was an especially deadly time for motorcyclists - fatalities increased 167% compared to 2024. Total traffic deaths for the year increased by 2%.

Colorado Dept. of Transportation / CDOT Traffic deaths in Colorado were coming down from a peak in 2022 but jumped up by 2% last year. State officials say drivers need to take more personal responsibility on the road.

"Every one of the 701 deaths last year represents a member of our community. Each number is a mother, father, son, daughter or friend who didn't make it home," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Data from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows where deaths were attributed:

Passenger vehicle deaths — 392 (up 5% from 2024)

Motorcycle deaths — 147 (down 11% from 2024)

Impaired driving deaths — 235 (up 11% from 2024)

Unbuckled seat belt deaths — 188 (down .05% from 2024)

Pedestrian deaths — 126 (up 5% from 2024)

Bicycle deaths — 18 (up 29% from 2024)

Construction zone deaths — 9 (down 70% from 2024)

Although the year-to-year increase is small, state officials are troubled by the rising number of bicycle and pedestrian deaths. Weld, Larimer and Boulder were among the 10 counties with the most fatalities. Traffic-related deaths in Weld jumped by double digits. Denver remains the deadliest city and county in Colorado.

"The data from 2025 is a sobering reminder that we cannot become complacent. While we've seen progress in the past, an 11% increase in impaired driving deaths and a significant rise in bicyclist fatalities tells us that reckless choices are still destroying Colorado families," said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

State patrol says their top priority is removing impaired drivers from the road, but stresses personal responsibility is what will save lives.