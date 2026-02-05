CSU faculty raise alarm over how the university is finding its next chancellor

The representative body for academic faculty and a local chapter of the American Association of University Professors have both raised objections to Colorado State University's search process for Chancellor Tony Frank's replacement. Both groups say the quickly launched internal search in December lacks outside input and goes against best practices.

CSU's faculty council, which includes representatives from each academic department, told the Board in a letter that the university's approach felt "pre-determined." It expressed concern over the insular nature of the process and how it goes against CSU's model of shared governance.

Another letter, sent to the Board by the Fort Collins chapter of the American Association of University Professors, echoed concerns of the faculty council and highlighted the very tight timeline to find applicants. Chancellor Frank isn't retiring until June 2027, but applications were due by the end of January.

The AAUP letter also raised questions about whether the search was actually just a pretense for an appointment. It noted how past administrative maneuvers like this were detrimental to the CSU system.

In its December announcement, the Board of Governors said the search advisory committee would be made up of its own members. Applicants were instructed to submit materials directly to Chancellor Frank.

In a statement to KUNC, CSU says it's confident in its process and maintains that an internal search is the best way to find a qualified candidate.

Both the AAUP and faculty council are asking for the search process to be modified and for more collective participation.

Full statement from CSU:

"This is an issue the Board has discussed at length and with consideration of all the points faculty have raised. We respect the sentiments expressed throughout this process and also recognize the strength and depth of talent within our own community. The role of chancellor in the CSU System is, by design, primarily focused on government and Board relations and relies significantly on knowledge of Colorado and a strong statewide network. An internal search ensures continuity in key relations at a time when funding challenges are at the forefront, maintains momentum around critical objectives, and builds on the progress already underway while still bringing new energy and vision to the role. We are confident in the quality of our internal pool and believe it is both prudent and strategic to first determine whether a highly qualified candidate — one who is already familiar with our state, institutions, and culture — is ready to lead as our next chancellor before embarking upon a national search."

