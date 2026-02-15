The YMCA in Longmont is shutting down fitness operations this month due to financial struggles

The YMCA in Longmont is shutting down its fitness operations on Feb. 28. It will keep its childcare programs running, but adult aquatics and other recreation services are ending.

"It's like any business - even though it's a nonprofit business - it needs to pay for itself and that Y was not able to pay for itself," said Chris Coker, CEO of YMCA of Northern Colorado.

Coker said recent federal cuts pulled about $5 million from YMCAs in our region, and membership dues are not enough to keep some of them running. The YMCA in Cheyenne, Wyoming, that closed last year had similar financial woes.

As Coker explained, the way Y memberships are set up - with many subsidized by insurance - doesn't really pay for the services.

"It's kind of like selling penny candy. You've got to sell a lot of it to make it work, right? You could make it work if you have enough volume, but that Y just didn't have enough volume," Coker said.

Federal funding cuts last year and fewer contributions from foundations, feeling the pinch, have made the problem worse. Coker said the last 18 months have been the hardest he's seen as far as Ys trying to make ends meet.

Losing local access to fitness services means going further to find recreation opportunities, or for some, missing out completely. Coker hopes that the city of Longmont can step in to help. YMCA of Northern Colorado and the city started discussions last year about establishing a partnership to keep fitness operations running. According to Coker, they planned ahead for a February end to services in Longmont and announced the news this week to give staff and members adequate warning.

The city quickly responded with a statement addressing concerns from residents about the Y closing. Although it did acknowledge discussions with the YMCA of Northern Colorado, it maintained that there were no commitments on the table to take over operations.

"I believe that the highest, greatest use of that building is a Rec Center - the community has donated into it for decades and it should stay a community asset," Coker said.

Longmont said it's evaluating its options but needs to carefully consider costs and community needs. Any decision would need thorough public input and approval by the city council.

