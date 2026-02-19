WATCH: 427 pounds of marijuana found in trash bags in Weld County

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who is responsible for leaving several trash bags filled with marijuana along a roadway. It is the second incident of this type in six months.

According to a press release, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Weld County Road 6 on Friday, Feb. 13. The caller reported finding several trash bags near their property that appeared to contain marijuana.

After arriving at the scene, deputies collected the bags as evidence. The caller also told law enforcement there were several additional bags just west of that location.

WCSO find marijuana in trash bags

Law enforcement dried the marijuana leaves before bagging and weighing them. In total, 427 pounds of marijuana were recovered from the scene. The evidence will be destroyed.

This is the second time law enforcement has responded to a call like this. In August 2025, several other bags were found in an area off Weld County Road 20 and Colorado Boulevard.

While Colorado allows recreational marijuana, possession limits remain in place, and laws still prohibit illegal distribution and sales.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.

