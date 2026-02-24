© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nederland closer to removing Caribou Village fire debris, but the future remains uncertain

KUNC | By Tracy Ross, The Colorado Sun
Published February 24, 2026 at 9:14 AM MST
Demolition crews remove debris from the site of a mall complex fire amongst a snowy backdrop.
Tracy Ross
/
The Colorado Sun
A demolition crew from Earth Services and Abatement wrapped up site stabilization of the Caribou Village shopping center Friday, Feb. 20, 2025 in Nederland. The property owner and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have debated how much testing of the building for asbestos needs to be done before the building can be scraped.

For a few moments, Doug Armitage and Barbara Hardt felt relief.

On Feb. 6, they were the first Nederland residents to pass through the fence guarding the Caribou Village shopping center, reduced to several piles of twisted debris in the parking lot and a blackened husk holding the remains of the businesses that once filled it.

They were accompanied by the Boulder County sheriff, a mental health professional and a representative from Tebo Properties, which owns the building that caught fire in the predawn hours of an otherwise uneventful morning in early October. 

And after they’d gotten to peer inside the shell of their business, Brightwood Music — but not go in, because that was too dangerous — Hardt, who is editor-in-chief of Nederland’s Mountain-Ear newspaper, wrote on Facebook:

“Today, the healing can begin… we stood.. and we breathed deep breaths. And we walked out hand in hand. And the cracks in our hearts can start to mend.”

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunBoulder CountyColorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)Economic DevelopmentWasteNederland
Tracy Ross, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Tracy Ross, The Colorado Sun