Sundance announces dates and venues for its Colorado debut
The Sundance Film Festival has shared its official venue list for its debut event in Colorado.
The well-known independent film festival held its final event in Utah this past January. It will kick off years of festivals starting in Boulder from Jan. 21 to 31, 2027.
“Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories,” wrote Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, in a press release. “Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff.”
The event attracts guests from all over the world and includes nearly 100 feature films and countless shorts, along with events and other gatherings throughout town.
Here are the venues that will host events in January:
Theaters
- Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center
- Boulder High School Auditorium
- Boulder Theater
- Casey Middle School Auditorium
- Chautauqua Auditorium
- Cinemark Century Boulder
- eTown Hall
- Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center
- Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder
- Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder
- Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder
Talks and Festival Programming
- Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library District
- Dairy Arts Center
- eTown Hall
- Old Main — University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, along with the state of Colorado, offered millions in tax incentives to land as part of the bid to become the new home of Sundance. Recently, the event brought in $132 million to Utah’s economy.