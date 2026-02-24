© 2026
Sundance announces dates and venues for its Colorado debut

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published February 24, 2026 at 11:28 AM MST
Outside of a theatre where a crowd has gathered. On the theatre's sign it says "WELCOME SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2017"
Rachel Cohen
/
KUNC
The marquee at the Boulder Theatre celebrates Sundance's move to Colorado. The first festival in Boulder will be held in 2027.

The Sundance Film Festival has shared its official venue list for its debut event in Colorado.

The well-known independent film festival held its final event in Utah this past January. It will kick off years of festivals starting in Boulder from Jan. 21 to 31, 2027.

“Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories,” wrote Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, in a press release. “Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff.”

The event attracts guests from all over the world and includes nearly 100 feature films and countless shorts, along with events and other gatherings throughout town.

Here are the venues that will host events in January:

Theaters

  • Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center
  • Boulder High School Auditorium
  • Boulder Theater
  • Casey Middle School Auditorium
  • Chautauqua Auditorium
  • Cinemark Century Boulder
  • eTown Hall
  • Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center
  • Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder
  • Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder
  • Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder

Talks and Festival Programming

  • Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library District
  • Dairy Arts Center
  • eTown Hall
  • Old Main — University of Colorado Boulder

Boulder, along with the state of Colorado, offered millions in tax incentives to land as part of the bid to become the new home of Sundance. Recently, the event brought in $132 million to Utah’s economy.
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
