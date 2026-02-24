Sundance announces dates and venues for its Colorado debut

The Sundance Film Festival has shared its official venue list for its debut event in Colorado.

The well-known independent film festival held its final event in Utah this past January . It will kick off years of festivals starting in Boulder from Jan. 21 to 31, 2027.

“Nestled at the base of Colorado’s iconic Flatirons, venues across the city and CU Boulder’s campus provide an ideal setting for festivalgoers from across the world to come together, revel in art, spark conversation, and create unforgettable memories,” wrote Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, in a press release. “Boulder offers a renowned creative arts and tech scene, paired with the vibrant CU Boulder students, faculty, and staff.”

The event attracts guests from all over the world and includes nearly 100 feature films and countless shorts, along with events and other gatherings throughout town.

Here are the venues that will host events in January:

Theaters

Boedecker Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Boulder High School Auditorium

Boulder Theater

Casey Middle School Auditorium

Chautauqua Auditorium

Cinemark Century Boulder

eTown Hall

Gordon Gamm Theater — Dairy Arts Center

Macky Auditorium Concert Hall — University of Colorado Boulder

Muenzinger Auditorium — University of Colorado Boulder

Roe Green Theatre — University of Colorado Boulder

Talks and Festival Programming

Canyon Theater, Boulder Public Library District

Dairy Arts Center

eTown Hall

Old Main — University of Colorado Boulder

Boulder, along with the state of Colorado, offered millions in tax incentives to land as part of the bid to become the new home of Sundance. Recently, the event brought in $132 million to Utah’s economy.

