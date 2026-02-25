Iconic Dark Horse closing its doors in March

Boulder's World Famous Dark Horse will close in March rather than relocate after its demolition for the Williams Village II project.

The potential loss of the Dark Horse had long worried residents after developers first announced plans to redevelop the site, and its closure means another of Boulder's longtime businesses is history.

The latest: Dark Horse officials announced in a Facebook post late Thursday night that the bar would close following its 51st anniversary celebration on March 14.

The Dark Horse was slated for demolition as part of the Williams Village II redevelopment, which will add more than 400 housing units to the area off of Baseline Road and U.S. 36.

Dark Horse owners themselves never publicly committed to staying open past the demolition date, which was pushed back from December to March thanks to an agreement with the city of Boulder.

