© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Colorado fines Chevron subsidiary $1.7 million over 2025 well blowout in Weld County

KUNC | By Michael Booth
Published February 26, 2026 at 9:16 AM MST
Facility workers are seen cleaning up an oil spill against a spread of land.
Tri Duong
/
The Colorado Sun
After an oil well blowout, the facility works to clear out the space onsite and continue to survey the surrounding area by County Road 72 and 51 at a Chevron oil and gas facility in Galeton, Colorado on Tuesday May 6, 2025.

State regulators Monday imposed a $1.7 million penalty on Chevron subsidiary Noble Energy for a rare well blowout that spewed oil, sand and water over 7 square miles of Weld County in April and prompted a school closure and a university-led toxins study.

The Energy and Carbon Management Commission issued a consent agreement with Chevron giving the oil giant a 10% discount for settling, meaning the company will pay $1.53 million. Chevron must also at its own expense continue with mandated cleanups of all the contaminated parcels, which were divided into 300 treatment sections for management.

The Bishop well, which commission staff had previously said was by far the worst they’d investigated in decades, blew materials across a 1.5-mile radius of land from the wellhead and prompted a safety closure of Galeton Elementary School about a mile to the north.

The blowout started April 6 and lasted four days. The plume shot into the air over that time and showered the area with 20,000 barrels of produced water, sand and salts, and 5,000 barrels of oil and condensates, according to Chevron.

In the accident report the oil company filed with the ECMC, it said the problem was an improperly installed production tree — an assembly of valves that sits atop the well to control the flow of oil and gas — as well as a poorly installed barrier suspended from the production tree that is designed to prevent the flow of liquids.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado Sunenergy conservationEnergyOil and GasWeld County
Michael Booth
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
See stories by Michael Booth