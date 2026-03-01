Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder dies at age 23

Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder has died at age 23, coach Deion Sanders said Sunday on social media.

There was no immediate word from the university on the circumstances surrounding Ponder's death.

Ponder played in two games for the Buffaloes last season, going 0-for-1 passing and carrying the ball twice for a loss of 4 yards. The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Opa Locka, Florida, began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman before transferring.

The Buffs were slated to begin spring practice on Monday.

"God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones," Sanders posted on X. "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let's pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you're receiving a good 1."

Fellow Colorado quarterback Colton Allen also paid tribute to Ponder on Instagram.

"Dom, you were a blessing to so many people," Allen wrote. "You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I'm grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I'll carry those with me for the rest of my life."

