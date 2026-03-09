One person killed in Eagle County avalanche, marking first Colorado fatality of the season

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is investigating a deadly avalanche that killed a skier in Eagle County.

According to a preliminary report, a person was reported missing in the Boss Basin area on Saturday evening. The area is near Resolution Creek and south of Ptarmigan Pass.

Search and rescue crews from Summit County Rescue Group, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Summit and Eagle County Sheriff's offices were called to the scene. They found snowmobile and ski tracks leading to a recent avalanche. The missing person’s body was located in the avalanche debris early Sunday morning.

CAIC responded to the scene on Sunday and said the avalanche was about two feet deep. Nearby slopes ranged in angle from 33 to 36 degrees. Officials said they are still working on a final report about the incident.

CAIC focuses on avalanche risks and documents incidents around the state. This weekend’s death marks the first fatal avalanche of the winter.

Despite record-low snowfall across the state this year, CAIC officials say fluctuating temperatures and recent snowstorms can increase the risk of avalanches.

"What happens is after a storm like this moves through, we still have an elevated avalanche danger. It's not high anymore, but it's still very dangerous for people. We start to get some sunny days with fresh snow, and that's really when we start to see the most deadly avalanche accidents," said Ethan Greene, the director of the CAIC, in a February interview with KUNC .