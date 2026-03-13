Colorado soccer fans ready for exciting seasons from Rapids, Denver Summit FC

Professional soccer is back for a new season in the Centennial State.

The Colorado Rapids and the expansion Denver Summit FC begin the 2026 campaign with high expectations.

The Rapids missed the Major League Soccer postseason a year ago, but are off to a great start so far. They're 2-1 following a loss to Seattle in the season opener.

The Summit FC are the newest team in the National Women's Soccer League. They play their first ever match this weekend in San Jose against Bay FC.

Hype has building around both teams. The Rapids have a new Head Coach in Matt Wells who's created a new positive vibe around Commerce City.

The Summit signed U.S. Women’s National Team Captain Lindsey Heaps in the offseason as part of constructing their roster.

Duane Brown covers both teams for DNVR Sports. He said the roster and personnel transactions from both clubs make for what should be a fun season of soccer in Colorado.

"Colorado is in peak soccer excitement right now," Brown said. "You've got the Colorado Rapids on a super-hot start with some exciting new players, some exciting new young players, and a really great new coach that came over from the Premier League.

"On the women's side, it's a roster that looks way more exciting than it should be for an expansion team," Brown added. "So, if you're soccer curious, it's a great time to start looking at any of these teams as we get into warmer weather here."

The Rapids are seeking their first MLS Cup title since 2010. Brown said Wells' head coaching style and his approach to the game are key components in motivating the Rapids to reach that goal.

"Matt Wells has brought a possession-based style, which we are not used to as Colorado Rapids fans," Brown said. "His theme all season and preseason has been the word 'dominate.' They're going to dominate possession. They're going to dominate the ball. All signs are pointing towards a nice turnaround, and a really nice, exciting season with this new squad and new head coach."

One of the key matchups on the Rapids schedule is when they take on international soccer star Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF at Empower Field at Mile High on April 18. The match is part of the Rapids' 30th-anniversary celebration and will mark the first time Messi will play in Colorado.

As for the Summit FC, Brown said they have assembled a roster that doesn't look anything like a first-year expansion squad.

"This is a roster with players who have played for national teams for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Germany and France," said Brown

The Summit FC have created a buzz in and around the Mile High City even before they play their first match this weekend. The team surpassed 50,000 tickets sold for its inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28 against Washington. That will break the NWSL's single-game attendance record.

Summit FC will play the majority of its home matches this season at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (the home of the Rapids) while their new temporary stadium in Centennial is under construction and expected to be ready by July.

Summit FC's first match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park is set for April 25, when they take on the San Diego Wave FC.