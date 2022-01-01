Email: michael.lyle@kunc.org

I serve as the afternoon host for KUNC’s All Things Considered. My job is to keep our listeners across Northern Colorado informed on the day’s top stories from around the communities we serve. On occasion, I switch roles and hit the streets of northern Colorado digging up human interest stories or covering a major event that’s taking place in our listening area.

Public media audiences are more than just passive listeners: they are engaged, critical thinkers, and care deeply about what happens in their community. That’s what I love about this job. They turn to us for the quality, unbiased journalistic approach they expect on a daily basis.

Before coming thousands of miles to Colorado, I worked as the Connecticut statewide reporter for NPR affiliate WSHU Public Radio in Fairfield, Connecticut and as the host for “Weekend Edition” on Saturdays and Sundays for New England Public Media in Springfield, Massachusetts. In addition, I was a weekend news anchor at WTIC-AM 1080 in Hartford, Connecticut and served as an Adjunct Professor at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

I am a four-time recipient of the Connecticut AP Broadcasters Association award and a two-time recipient of the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Award. I’m also a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Education-wise, I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a Master's degree in Journalism from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

When I’m not at work, I can usually be found playing video games, enjoying a concert and the great outdoors across the Rocky Mountains, playing some pick-up basketball or enjoying sporting events from all the major college and professional teams in the state. Full disclosure: college basketball is my forte. I get excited whenever March rolls around. It’s the best time of the year as far as sports goes in my opinion!