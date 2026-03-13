Xcel claims it can’t close the electricity supply gap yet, floats the idea of keeping its coal plants running until 2030

Xcel Energy, facing what it says is a shortfall in electricity generating capacity for the next two years, is proposing to run its four coal-fired units until 2030.

Comanche Unit 2, in Pueblo, was supposed to close at the end of 2025. One unit at the Hayden Station is to close in 2027 and the second unit is slated to shut in 2028. Comanche Unit 3 is set to close in 2030.

Comanche 3 suffered turbine damage in August taking the unit offline. Xcel Energy initially said repairs would be completed in June, but in a March 2 report to state regulators the company said it hoped to get the plant running in August.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission agreed to extend the life of Comanche 2 unit until the end of 2026 to fill in for Unit 3.

Now, however, facing increasing demand and trouble bringing new generation online, the company is suggesting extending the life of the coal plants.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.